Harris Plans a Path to Mass Citizenship for All Illegal Migrants

Kamala Harris has every intention of keeping the border open and giving all these anonymous people a pathway to citizenship. Kiss your country goodbye. If you don’t care about yourself, care about the country you are leaving your children.

HOST: Democrats aren’t talking about a “pathway to citizenship” (MASS AMNESTY) anymore. KAMALA: “I am! I am talking about it!” HOST: “We’re talking about mass deportations.” KAMALA: “I’m not talking about…” HOST: “What’s your stance there?” KAMALA: Mass amnesty. pic.twitter.com/VbOd62elXF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Bill Ackman makes the case for Donald Trump on economics:

Bill Ackman Makes a Strong Case for Another Trump Presidency: 'It's the Trump Team vs. Harris Team' "Trump is the only candidate that's talked about accelerating the growth of the country. And the only way we're going to dig ourselves out of $36 trillion worth of liabilities… pic.twitter.com/LFSRiwH3HN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 23, 2024

RFK Jr. is making the case for a healthy America.

Yes @TulsiGabbard + @CharlieKirk11 we will fix our sick-care system and put Americans' health and well-being first. Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to D.C. to Make America Healthy Again. #MAHA pic.twitter.com/L4jTlGDFfe — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 23, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard wants us to be free, and free of wars and of censorship:

TULSI GABBARD: “I never would have imagined that we would have a Democrat party, under Kamala Harris, that is anti freedom. It's the party of war. It's the party of censorship. It's the party of open borders, and it's the party of poverty. Who would have thought that Kamala… pic.twitter.com/SpptnvGeIR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 23, 2024