Harris Plans a Path to Mass Citizenship for All Illegal Migrants

M DOWLING
Kamala Harris has every intention of keeping the border open and giving all these anonymous people a pathway to citizenship. Kiss your country goodbye. If you don’t care about yourself, care about the country you are leaving your children.

Bill Ackman makes the case for Donald Trump on economics:

RFK Jr. is making the case for a healthy America.

Tulsi Gabbard wants us to be free, and free of wars and of censorship:


