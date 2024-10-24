October Surprise: False Stories Smearing Donald Trump, The Worst One to Come

The October surprise is a series of fake stories dropped by The Atlantic suggesting Donald Trump is Hitler and claiming he demonized the troops and insulted the family of a murdered soldier. But that is not all. A story that Mark Halperin said he does not believe is being shopped around. If it were true, and he had been clear that he didn’t believe it, it would end Donald Trump’s campaign.

MARK HALPERIN: I believe The Atlantic story is a lie meant to influence the election.pic.twitter.com/JVHrOE3u9K — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) October 23, 2024

The Atlantic published a dishonest story by writer/editor Jeffrey Goldberg. In the story, Goldberg claims he disrespected Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered in 2020 at Fort Hood, Texas. His former Chief of Staff, General Kelly, a Democrat, said he offered to pay for the funeral until he heard it cost $60,000 and became angry.

The article claims Trump said it doesn’t cost $60,000 to bury an “F***in* Mexican.” This followed a new poll showing Trump was up ten points over Harris with Hispanics.

Everyone present said none of that ever happened. Ben Williamson, who was present, said Trump never said that, and The Atlantic translated that to Ben Williamson never heard him say that.

The sister of Guillén, Mayra Guillen, wrote on X: Trump “did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics. It’s hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today!”

Additionally, people who were there, including Mark Meadows, said none of that happened. Donald Trump offered to pay out of his own expenses but was told the Army was taking care of it.

NEW: CNN panelist Ryan James Girdusky absolutely rips apart The Atlantic hit piece on Trump, says it “doesn’t pass the smell test.” Girdusky said Americans aren’t going to believe a hit piece from a publication owned by a Harris donor. “The only two on record sources both said… pic.twitter.com/49vhYpHRg3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024

The “suckers and losers” story by John Kelly was back in The Atlantic piece, and his former spokesperson, Mark Meadows, who was there said many witnesses backed up Donald Trump, saying it never happened.

General John Kelly was debunked:

John Kelly debunked in less than 5 minutes. The Atlantic should be ashamed of themselves. pic.twitter.com/LZ898iTw4I — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) October 23, 2024

The Atlantic also claimed Trump said, “I need the kind of generals Hitler had,” Trump said in a private conversation in the White House, according to two people who heard him say this. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

I don’t believe in anonymous sources, but that’s what the media has to offer these days. I believe he wanted loyal generals who follow orders, but he is not obsessed with dictators. He tries to get along with them to avoid war. He is certainly not Hitler.

Allegedly, John Kelly was the source.

Despicably, Kamala Harris went out immediately to quote the absurd comment to try to save her flailing campaign.

They just wheeled Kamala out from her basement to read a prepared statement about Trump and pushing the FAKE Atlantic story They know they’re down BAD This is pathetic. They thought this would end Trump’s campaign. But nobody actually cares. The people want Trump. And… pic.twitter.com/yg1H0NLqBQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2024

The owner of The Atlantic is the radical wife of the late Steve Jobs who is a close friend of Kamala Harris’s.

Trump is not Hitler. He is a firm supporter of the Jewish people and Israel. There is no way he is Hitlerian. He isn’t the one leaking IDF secret plans. According to the New York Times, it’s the Biden-Harris senior advisor who leaked that information. They knew she was probably spying in February and kept her on.