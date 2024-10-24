Le’Veon Bell Describes His Thrilling Day with Donald J. Trump

Former NFL great Le’Veon Bell posted a TikTok video telling people how he feels about President Trump. Bell rallied with Trump last Saturday and rode to the game with him.

He said he didn’t know how “real” Trump is. Trump called him to the stage and then gave him the mic. He was shocked he could say anything he wanted. No one tried to control him.

He had a thrilling time, and it was like a movie. Listen to him as he brings you into his exciting day.