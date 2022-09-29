Harris Praises Our Important “Alliance with …North Korea” at DMZ

North Korea shot off a short-range missile before Kamala Harris went to the DMZ to discuss protecting Korea’s border (not ours, Korea’s) and our strong alliance — with North Korea. They fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, hours after Harris flew home from her visit to South Korea. At the DMZ, she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies by saying we have a special relationship with North Korea.

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Vice President Harris said. How is it even possible to make a mistake like that? Why does she keep traveling the world when she will definitely embarrass us?

Yesterday, Joe Biden called out for a deceased congresswoman. We’re in real good hands

It was the third round of missile launches by North Korea this week, extending a record pace in weapons testing as it accelerates a push to expand its arsenal and pressure Washington to accept it as a nuclear power. What an alliance!

ABC’s GMA was the only broadcast network morning news program to mention Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to South Korea. They ignore her gaffe. Unfortunately, the rest of the world noticed her alliance gaffe.

She was there partly to condemn North Korea’s weapons testing. All she did was stir the enemy up.

Kamala Harris says the US is now in an alliance with North Korea. South Korea fall out of favor or something? pic.twitter.com/rcEY5kA2Nm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 29, 2022

And now this – are you kidding me?

Joe Biden decided to take an alternative route off the podium today. pic.twitter.com/kbNRzBSWcM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2022

