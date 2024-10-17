Harris: Rural People Can’t Photocopy IDs to Vote, No Kinkos

M DOWLING
On Tuesday evening, Democrat presidential hand-selected candidate Kamala Harris spoke with Black Entertainment Television (BET). Harris explained that she doesn’t agree with voter ID laws because some Americans would allegedly have to “photocopy” their driver’s license while being unable to access a Xerox machine.

This is something like black people can’t get photo IDs. She thinks you are stupid.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that [voter ID] could mean. Because, in some people’s minds, that means, ‘Well, you’re gonna have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are.’ Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t. There’s not Kinko’s, and there’s no OfficeMax near them,” Harris stated.

She rattled on. “People have to understand that when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are.

“Of course, people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”

She needs to get out of her Brentwood mansion more.

“We built this country. We can manage to photocopy our ID’s,” former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright tweeted.

A Democrat operative sided with Harris thinking we are as dumb as she is.


