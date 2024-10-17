Another Scathing Report of the Secret Service

An independent panel issued the Secret Service’s most scathing report yet. The panel comprised former law enforcement officials appointed under Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas appointed them, and that immediately makes this less interesting. If Harris wins, that means Mayorkas gets to reorganize the department, and he should have been fired.

According to CNN, the panel is led by Mark Filip, deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush; Janet Napolitano, secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama; and others. They recommended that agency leadership be replaced with outside individuals who could change the Secret Service’s culture, including the “present sense of complacency within the Service.”

“Many of the issues that the Panel has identified throughout this report, particularly regarding the Panel’s ‘deeper concerns,’ are ultimately attributable, directly or indirectly, to the Service’s culture. A refreshment of leadership, with new perspectives, will contribute to the Service’s resolution of those issues,” the panel wrote.

I have a better idea: divest them of money and any duties unrelated to protecting important officials.

The report did address that:

“The Panel expresses extreme skepticism that many of the Service’s non-protective (investigative) missions meaningfully contribute to the Service’s protective capability and is concerned that they may materially distract from it,” the report says.

A lack of critical thinking:

The report heavily criticized the agency for failing to properly secure the Butler rally site, including by not establishing line-of-sight blockades, not securing the group of buildings the shooter accessed, not responding to reports of the shooter as a suspicious person over an hour before Trump was shot, and a myriad of other failures from the agency and local law enforcement.

These failures, the panel said, were part of a lack of critical thinking among Secret Service personnel responsible for security that day.

Critical thinking??? You’d have to be brain-dead to do what they did. Maybe they wanted to kill DJT, or they hired too many DEIs. It was the attempted assassination of implausible deniability.