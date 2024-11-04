Know Kamala Harris by the Votes She Cast

If you want to know who Kamala Harris is, look at her 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate, ensconcing radical left people into high positions and wild spending bills that Democrats lied about and which cost us the inflation we have today.

Kamala Harris cast 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate, more than any vice president. She proved herself to be a puppet for the radical left agenda. The bill that caused most of the inflation was The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. She cast the tie-breaker that led to a sharp rise in inflation for what ended up being the Build Back Better climate bill. It was never an inflation reduction act.

Instead of lowering prices, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) hiked taxes on businesses, mandated price controls on drugs, devoted $80 billion to hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents to target middle-class Americans, and earmarked $300 billion to advance Democrats’ radical climate agenda.

Grover Norquist on the shocking problems of the IRA, including hiring more IRS than military who serve on aircraft carriers around the world. They want to end Americans’ privacy.

Because of Kamala Harris, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 also was passed. A study from the American Enterprise Institute found that the American Rescue Plan failed to create any of the 4 million new jobs Democrats promised. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Approximately 1.8 million Americans reportedly turned down a job because of the extended unemployment bonuses that were included. Democrats paid Americans to stay home, seriously hurting business.

Kamala Harris cast 33 tie-breaking votes, more than any vice president in history. John Adams was the only one who came close, and no one since.

Democrats Continually Lie About the Inflation Rate

“When President Biden was sworn into office in January 2021, he inherited a 1.4% inflation rate. Inflation today is more than 2.5 times the rate he inherited. And remember – inflation is cumulative.”@RepLisaMcClain opens hearing on the impact of the so-called Inflation… pic.twitter.com/7D19PVzXlD — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 14, 2023



The bill raised taxes, shelled out millions for The Green New Deal, inflated inflation, launched the largest IRS audit of the Middle Class in recent decades, and more.

Democrats’ reconciliation bill — the $740B Inflation Reduction Act — has passed the Senate. The vote is 51-50, with all Democrats in favor, all Republicans against, and VP Kamala Harris breaking the tie. pic.twitter.com/PSfNHAI12E — The Recount (@therecount) August 7, 2022