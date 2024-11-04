Know Kamala Harris by the Votes She Cast

If you want to know who Kamala Harris is, look at her 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate, ensconcing radical left people into high positions and wild spending bills that Democrats lied about and which cost us the inflation we have today.
Kamala Harris cast 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate, more than any vice president. She proved herself to be a puppet for the radical left agenda. The bill that caused most of the inflation was The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. She cast the tie-breaker that led to a sharp rise in inflation for what ended up being the Build Back Better climate bill. It was never an inflation reduction act.
Instead of lowering prices, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) hiked taxes on businesses, mandated price controls on drugs, devoted $80 billion to hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents to target middle-class Americans, and earmarked $300 billion to advance Democrats’ radical climate agenda.
Grover Norquist on the shocking problems of the IRA, including hiring more IRS than military who serve on aircraft carriers around the world. They want to end Americans’ privacy.
Because of Kamala Harris, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 also was passed. A study from the American Enterprise Institute found that the American Rescue Plan failed to create any of the 4 million new jobs Democrats promised. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Approximately 1.8 million Americans reportedly turned down a job because of the extended unemployment bonuses that were included. Democrats paid Americans to stay home, seriously hurting business.
Kamala Harris cast 33 tie-breaking votes, more than any vice president in history. John Adams was the only one who came close, and no one since.
- December 5, 2023:
- The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Loren AliKhan to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia. Harris broke the tie to invoke cloture. This was Harris’ 32nd tie-breaking vote, the most tie-breaking votes ever cast by a vice president.[2]
- The Senate voted 50-50 on the nomination of Loren AliKhan to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia. Harris broke the tie to confirm the nomination.[3]
- July 12, 2023: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Harris broke the tie to invoke cloture.[4]
- June 21, 2023: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Natasha Merle to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York. Harris broke the tie to invoke cloture.[5]
- March 1, 2023: The Senate voted 48-48 on the nomination of Margaret R. Guzman to be United States District Judge for the District of Massachusetts. Harris broke the tie to approve the nomination.[6]
- February 28, 2023:
- The Senate voted 48-48 on the nomination of Araceli Martinez-Olguin to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of California. Harris broke the tie to approve the nomination.[7]
- The Senate voted 48-48 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Margaret R. Guzman to be United States District Judge for the District of Massachusetts. Harris broke the tie to invoke cloture on the nomination.[8]
- August 7, 2022:
- The Senate voted 50-50 to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Harris broke the tie to pass the bill.[9]
- The Senate voted 50-50 to pass an amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Harris broke the tie to affirm the amendment.
- August 6, 2022: The Senate voted 50-50 on a motion to proceed with debate on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Harris broke the tie to affirm the motion.[10]
- May 12, 2022: The Senate voted 50-50 to discharge the nomination of Mary T. Boyle to be a Commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[11]
- May 11, 2022:
- The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on and to confirm Alvaro M. Bedoya to be a Federal Trade Commissioner. Harris broke the tie to support the motion and cast a second tie-breaking vote to confirm Bedoya.[12][13]
- The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on and to confirm Julia Ruth Gordon to be an Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Harris broke the tie to support the motion and cast a second tie-breaking vote to confirm Gordon.[14][15]
- May 10, 2022: The Senate voted 50-50 to confirm Lisa Cook to be a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Harris broke the tie to support the confirmation.[16]
- April 5, 2022: The Senate voted 50-50 to discharge the nomination of Julia Ruth Gordon to be an Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[17]
- March 30, 2022: The Senate voted 50-50 to discharge the nomination of Alvaro M. Bedoya to be a Federal Trade Commissioner from the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[18]
- December 8, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on and to confirm the nomination of Rachel S. Rollins for U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Harris broke the tie to support the motion and cast a second tie-breaking vote to confirm Rollins.[19][20]
- November 17, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 invoke cloture on the nomination of Brain Eddie Nelson for Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[21]
- November 3, 2021: The Senate voted 49-49 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Jennifer Sung to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[22]
- October 20, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on and to confirm the nomination of Catherine Elizabeth Lhamon for assistant secretary for civil rights of the Department of Education. Harris broke the tie to support the motion and cast a second tie-breaking vote to confirm Lhamon.[23]
- September 30, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Rohit Chopra for director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[24]
- July 21, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to confirm Jennifer Abruzzo as general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board. Harris broke the tie to confirm Abruzzo.[25]
- July 20, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Jennifer Abruzzo for general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[26]
- June 22, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to confirm Kiran Ahuja as director of the Office of Personnel Management. Harris broke the tie to confirm Ahuja.[27]
- June 22, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Kiran Ahuja for director of the Office of Personnel Management. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[27]
- April 21, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 on a motion to discharge the nomination of Colin Kahl for under secretary of defense for policy. Harris broke the tie to support the motion.[28]
- March 4, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 on a motion to proceed with debate on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Harris broke the tie to affirm the motion.[29]
- February 5, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to adopt a budget resolution relating to COVID-19 economic relief. Harris broke the tie to adopt the resolution.[30]
- February 5, 2021: The Senate voted 50-50 to adopt an amendment proposed by Sen. Chuck Schumer on the budget resolution. Harris broke the tie to adopt the amendment.[31]
Democrats Continually Lie About the Inflation Rate
“When President Biden was sworn into office in January 2021, he inherited a 1.4% inflation rate.
The bill raised taxes, shelled out millions for The Green New Deal, inflated inflation, launched the largest IRS audit of the Middle Class in recent decades, and more.
Democrats’ reconciliation bill — the $740B Inflation Reduction Act — has passed the Senate.
