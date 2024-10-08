US Delays Rifles to Israel to “Pander to Terrorist Sympathizers”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s State Department has delayed fulfilling a rifle order for Israel for over 350 days,

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) told Breitbart on Monday that the Biden-Harris State Department delayed a rifle order for Israeli police for over 350 days.

Clyde explained Israel “has had over 50,000 rifles on order since shortly after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.” The rifles ordered are from American companies renowned for their rifle manufacturing, including Colt and Daniel Defense.

He noted rifles were ordered to go to “Israeli National Police (INP) to maintain law and order.” they need an “end user certificate,” but Biden-Harris are holding it up.

It looks like they don’t want Israelis in the West Bank to get the rifles.

The US suggests that some Israelis in the West Bank are terrorists. However, Israel does very well controlling the firearms they receive.

Clyde said, “If you really want to drill down to the reason, in my opinion, the reason for the delay is the Biden/Harris administration’s political pandering to those who would support Hamas, the Houthis, basically terrorist sympathizers here in the United States who have a vote.”

Harris is notoriously cowardly on the issue because the only things that matter to her are votes. She also has an anti-gun attitude, and Democrats did something like this once before because Israeli citizens were ordering them. They didn’t think they should have guns.