Harris’a Treason: Quadrupling of Illegal Foreigners in Swing States

The US government is rushing citizenship for foreigners at the fastest rate in decades. Many immigrants want citizenship in time to vote in the upcoming election.

The Biden administration claims the increase in new citizens is meant to reduce a backlog that mounted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The LA Times claims to say otherwise is a conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire exposed a Soros-funded network of non-profit organizations working to “sway the outcome” of national and state elections by naturalizing new citizens. One organization, the National Partnership for New Americans, is behind the effort and maintains demographic reports of key swing states.

Soros is a communist-globalist. Little do many of these foreigners know that they are leaving their lousy homelands to turn this one into the place they left.

If Republicans win the trifecta in November, we might have a shot at saving the country. Otherwise, there is no chance at all.

REPLACING THE POPULATION IN THE BATTLEGROUND STATES

A MarketWatch report detailed the estimated increase in the illegal immigrant population in the seven battleground states. They decide the outcome of the presidential election in November. The drastic surge in the illegal immigrant populations of key battleground states has caused serious concerns.

Americans should be deeply concerned.

Michigan, which carries 15 Electoral College votes, saw a 775% increase in its illegal immigrant population. President Joe Biden beat Trump in the midwest state in 2020 by roughly 150,000 votes. Trump won it in 2016 by just over 11,000 votes.

Arizona saw a 734% increase in the number of illegal immigrants residing in the state. Biden beat Trump in Arizona by less than 11,000 votes.

Nevada experienced a jump of 562%.

Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina saw increases in their illegal immigrant populations of 467%, 401%, and 446%, respectively.

Pennsylvania, worth 19 electoral votes, witnessed a 241% increase in its illegal immigrant population.

THE EXPLAINER

Stephen Miller explained how the scheme works. Biden, Harris, and their liberal allies in Congress are doing everything in their power to expedite the process of turning illegal aliens into citizens. The intent is to radically transform the United States and influence the outcome of future elections.

Here’s a step-by-step on how their scheme works…

On their first day of office, Biden and Harris rescinded every critical Trump-era immigration policy and opened our borders to the world. The result? The greatest immigration crisis in history.

The overwhelming majority of those entering illegally were granted “parole” by the Biden-Harris DHS. This means that they were not only released from custody into the interior of the United States but also eligible to receive additional benefits once in the United States.

The unlawful programs

To make matters worse, in January 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration launched two unlawful federal programs to fast-track illegals into the United States so they don’t even have to try to sneak over the border–again relying upon an abuse of the “parole” authority.

1. First, they created the “CBP One” app — a phone app for illegals to click a few buttons, schedule their arrival, show up at the border, and be let into the interior of the United States en masse through abuses of the parole authority. Over 813,000 illegals have entered through this program already.

2. Second, they created the “CHNV” program – without Congressional approval – to fly 30,000 illegals from their country of origin every single month directly into the United States on commercial flights. Over 530,000 illegals have been flown into the interior of the United States since this program launched. Once these aliens are paroled into the United States, they can obtain employment authorization and undercut the wages of United States workers. Even worse, the ordinary bars to obtaining a green card that would apply to most illegal aliens are removed. They can get a marriage or employment-based visa and become a lawful permanent resident/green card holder. Once they have had a green card for five years, they can naturalize and become citizens.

In addition, the Biden-Harris Administration is fast-tracking citizenship applications and naturalizing as many permanent residents as they can, as quickly as they can.

ElECTION SECURITY

It gets worse, Miller says. The mere presence of these millions of illegal aliens creates an entirely different set of problems for the security of our elections in the near term.

The federal government’s voter registration form does NOT require applicants to provide proof of citizenship. It merely requires voter registrants to sign a form swearing that “I am a United States citizen.” The only thing stopping a noncitizen from registering to vote is their signature and promise.

Anyone who tries to tell you that there aren’t illegal aliens or noncitizens who have lied on this form is lying to you. Furthermore, there is the issue of faulty voter registrations at DMVs across the country, with clerks inadvertently or intentionally clicking a button and indicating incorrectly that a particular person obtaining a driver’s license–which many states provide for illegal aliens–is a citizen.

Illegal aliens and other noncitizens are on voter rolls all across the United States.

Accordingly, concerned States nationwide have submitted requests – under 8 U.S.C. § 1373(c) – to the Biden-Harris DHS to verify the citizenship or immigration status of registered voters on voter rolls when there are any reliable indicators that a voter may not be a U.S. citizen.

However, the Mayorkas-led DHS does not provide states access to this critical information.

Further, the Biden-Harris Administration has actually sued the State of Alabama for attempting to take reasonable measures to remove illegal aliens and noncitizens from their voter rolls.

America First Legal had to sue every county in Arizona for refusing to purge potential noncitizens from the voter rolls—as required by AZ state law. We also just sued the Secretary of State in Arizona for illegally withholding a list of 218,000 registered voters who did not provide proof of citizenship.

Meanwhile, Biden and Kamala’s allies in Congress pushed to pass a Senate border bill that would lead to even more illegal aliens getting asylum, green cards, and ultimately pathways to citizenship. Kamala has also pledged to support a pathway to citizenship for every illegal alien in the United States.

This would create tens of millions of additional voters across the country. This is not a conspiracy, and this is not a warning of what “might” happen. It is happening right now. This is the reality under the Biden-Harris Administration.

BIDEN’S ILLEGAL ALIEN PROGRAMS

A lot of these people are flying into Texas and Florida.

