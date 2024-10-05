They’re Coming for Our Meat & Poultry Processing Plants

The radical Biden-Harris administration will do to meat and poultry processing plants what they are doing to our oil, gas, and coal plants.

The Biden-Harris U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that beef and veal prices have increased for the past six months. They are predicted to rise 5.2 percent in 2024. Poultry prices also rose by a smaller percentage and are expected to rise more before year’s end.

The report traced it to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and Biden-Harris inflation worse than the 1980s.



Next year, meat and poultry prices are expected to increase because an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal will possibly put 53 meat processors out of business [to start]. It will result in job losses and supply chain disruptions.

The EPA announced a proposed rule change governing effluent, or wastewater, limits for meat and poultry processors in January of this year, followed by public comment in the spring.

The agency’s final rule will go into effect in August 2025.

Dozens of states, industry stakeholders, and policy experts have opposed the proposal. They fear it will harm the industry, the food supply, and consumers.

The proposed changes are spurred by lawsuits filed by a coalition of 13 far-left environmental organizations.

The proposed rules would establish tighter limitations for nitrogen released into the environment by large processors and, for the first time, would limit phosphorus.

The rules would apply to processors directly discharging wastewater into bodies of water and, for the first time, also to those indirectly discharging wastewater via water treatment plants.

It Includes Everything Imaginable

For the first time, the new rules would establish pretreatment standards for oil and grease, total suspended solids, and biochemical oxygen demand.

The agency said the preferred rule changes would impact about 850 of the 5,000 facilities. These include large facilities processing more than 50 million pounds of meat annually and more than 100 million pounds of poultry annually.

The EPA estimates that at least 16 facilities will be forced to close under its preferred option, impacting at least 17,000 jobs. At the top end, the EPA estimates up to 53 plants could close.

According to the agency, prices for beef, chicken, turkey, and pork products are expected to increase slightly. At the same time, the availability of meat and poultry is expected to decrease slightly.

This is insane, and all done for the extreme climate change agenda set forth by the UN and WEF. It’s only the beginning. They are incrementalists without end.

They’re going to force us to eat lab meat and insects. A vote for Harris is a vote for this.

Read the full story at The Epoch Times.