The Most Sinister Quote You Have Heard Yet

This really sinister stuff comes from Barack Obama’s top Lieutenant David Axelrod.

“Here’s my question about North Carolina,” Axelrod said. “You had these killer storms, which, by the way, was a third big story this week, killer storms. There’s a lot of displacement in Western North Carolina.

“Now Asheville is a blue dot in that area…but those voters in Asheville, you know, they’re the kind of voters who will figure out a way to vote. You know, they’re upscale kind of liberal voters, and they’re probably gonna figure out a way to vote.

“I’m not sure a bunch of these folks who have their homes and lives destroyed elsewhere in western North Carolina in the mountains are gonna be as easy to wrangle for the Trump campaign.”

Right, you arrogant piece of garbage, they’re not as smart or as wealthy as moronic Democrats who are voting for their own demise. Brilliant!

This is the Democrat plan. Suspicions that Biden and Harris won’t help these people because of votes appear more realistic by the day! Think about it. Biden and Harris are letting criminals, cartels, and terrorists come into the country and hide out in sanctuaries for votes. Why wouldn’t they let Americans die or suffer for votes?

