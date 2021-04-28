Harris’s children’s book was only given to one child at the border









The New York Post incorrectly reported the story about Kamala’s book being given to children at the border in a welcome packet. The reporter has resigned.

The Sentinel reported it.

DAILY CALLER reported that New York Post reporter Laura Italiano said she resigned from the newspaper after it was forced to correct a story about Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book being given to children at a border holding facility.

We were told illegal alien children were given Harris’s book in a welcome packet.

The NY Post was forced to edit its article and issue an editor’s note noting that “the original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child.”

Italiano, the reporter who wrote the original story, resigned amid the debacle, tweeting that this was her “breaking point.”

“The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point,” Italiano claimed in announcing her resignation. “It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”

Harris was innocent this time.

