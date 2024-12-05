Harrowing Footage of Murdered CEO Released

The CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, was murdered early this morning outside the Hilton Hotel in a targeted hit. The attack was premeditated and well-planned. The killer seemed very calm. Perhaps it wasn’t his first rodeo.

Mr. Thompson was one of several senior executives at the company under investigation by the Department of Justice when he was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday.

Thompson — who was killed in what police called a targeted shooting outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown — exercised stock options and sold shares worth $15.1 million on Feb. 16, less than two weeks before news of the federal antitrust probe went public, according to a Crain’s New York Business report from April.

A source familiar with the probe told the outlet that the stock price dropped sharply after the DOJ revealed it was investigating whether the company had made acquisitions that consolidated its market position in violation of antitrust laws.

Mr. Thompson’s wife said he was receiving threats.

Video of the murder this morning of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was released. It’s tragic. The cold-blooded killer shot him from behind, then shot twice more.

NYC has some of the strictest gun laws. That doesn’t prevent the execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by a gunman using a gun with a silencer attached.

It appears overreaching gun laws don’t work.

Murderers don’t care about laws.

The killer’s movements.

