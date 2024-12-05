Mitt Romney’s Farewell Speech! Do You Want to Comment?

Mitt didn’t need to give a farewell speech since almost no one cares. In the clip below, he sounds like he is still woke.

Mitt said he would be a voice of unity and hope, which would be quite a change.

Romney lost the election to Barack Obama by letting a leftist moderator win a debate between him and Barack Obama.

Romney has always been a Democrat in the Republican Party. Unfortunately, he was replaced by a former Democrat who is still Democrat-lite, John Curtis.

Mitt’s farewell speech. Good riddance to this dirtbag!! pic.twitter.com/tJI59cJCkr — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 4, 2024

He will have more time now to march with the communist Black Lives Matter groups.

