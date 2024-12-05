Mitt Romney’s Farewell Speech! Do You Want to Comment?

By
M DOWLING
-
2
35

Mitt didn’t need to give a farewell speech since almost no one cares. In the clip below, he sounds like he is still woke.

Mitt said he would be a voice of unity and hope, which would be quite a change.

Romney lost the election to Barack Obama by letting a leftist moderator win a debate between him and Barack Obama.

Romney has always been a Democrat in the Republican Party. Unfortunately, he was replaced by a former Democrat who is still Democrat-lite, John Curtis.

He will have more time now to march with the communist Black Lives Matter groups.

Mitt Romney marching with the violent, Marxist Black Lives Matter.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz