Harry and Meghan are Taking Time Out from Their Marriage

The spoiled Palace brat married the terrible, nasty woman and are now splitting up. Perhaps it’s temporary.

According to Radar Online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “taking time apart” to rebuild their relationship, which has been ‘under stress’ of late. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married in 2018.

In a Twitter post by commentator Ada Lluch, Meghan had allegedly filed divorce papers asking for $80 million plus the total custody of Archie and Lilibet (their children).

He’s ruined his relationship with his family and embarrassed himself. Where is he going to go from here?

Sky News Australia claims they are temporarily separating after months of quarreling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on a “trial separation” after months of fighting.

Sources close to the pair say the time apart is in the hope of rebuilding their bond after recent humiliation and deals falling through with Spotify.

Meghan is reportedly staying in their Californian mansion while Harry is venturing for a Netflix documentary in Africa.

