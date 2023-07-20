Democrats Defend Bidens Stupidly at Whistleblower Hearings

There were no counterarguments to the IRS whistleblowers – Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler – at yesterday’s hearings. Democrats tried to divert attention from them with nonsequiturs and rants about Donald Trump, which were irrelevant. The best was when two congresswomen fell back on RAAACISM.

Rep. Raskin said the star witness (Gal Luft) is a fugitive from American justice. Luft was charged after he came out with evidence of Joe Biden’s crimes that corroborated the whistleblower’s comments. He also has evidence and his statements corroborate all the whistleblowers – Joe Biden was involved in trading favors for money with the Chinese Communist Party that rules China.

Watch:



Democrats did not disappoint in their numerous attempts to distract from the evidence. Attacks ranged from comical to bizarre and the comical were bizarre.

Rep. Raskin claimed he didn’t hear any evidence after hearing all the evidence.



Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman was worthy of special mention. He tried to prove Joe Biden was not implicated in Hunter’s crimes but accidentally showed the opposite:

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers’ allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

Goldman Sets the Stage

The night before the hearings, Goldman portrayed the Biden son as a victim of a “two-tiered system” of justice is intended to undermine Joe Biden.

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY), speaking live on MSNBC Wednesday, told co-host Jonathan Lemire that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s plea deal by House Republicans is a distraction from what he alleges are legitimate cases against former President Donald Trump.

Rep. @danielsgoldman: Our “two-tiered system of justice” unfairly forced Hunter Biden to accept plea deal pic.twitter.com/JE1bnhwA5q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2023

Lee’s Race-Obsessed, Which Was Irrelevant to the Day’s Hearings

Rep. Lee tried to say the only two-tiered system is the one used against black people who commit crimes. It had nothing to do with anything.

During the hearing on the Hunter Biden investigation, Rep. Lee complains about Republicans talking about there being a two-tiered justice system: “I want to talk about what the real two-tier justice system is, where black and brown people are over-criminalized…” pic.twitter.com/4wcAMm5GLo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 19, 2023

This Is Funny

Rep Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) just said one of the most disturbing and insane things a member of Congress has ever said: “The DOJ, FBI, and IRS keep this democracy in check [and] provide the checks and the balances.”

Democrats like law enforcement when they only support Democrats and, in this case, corruption.

Rep Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) just said one of the most disturbing and insane things a member of Congress has ever said: “The DOJ, FBI, and IRS keep this democracy in check [and] provide the checks and the balances.”

pic.twitter.com/gTBHLvSmaV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2023

