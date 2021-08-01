Harvard biology lecturer attacked for saying there are two sexes

















Dr. Carole Hooven is a lecturer who teaches about hormones and the differences between the two sexes at Harvard. She has lectured at Harvard since 2006.

According to her website, Hooven “has received numerous teaching awards, and her Hormones and Behavior class was named one of the Harvard Crimson’s “top ten tried and true.” In addition to that, she recently released a book titled “Testosterone: The Story of the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us,” which she’s been promoting in various interviews and podcasts.

Last week, Hooven was quoted in a piece written by podcaster Katie Herzog on how professors were increasingly being called on to apologize for using the “he” and “she” pronouns as well as gendered terms like and “breastfeed” and “pregnant woman.” Apparently, some students burst into tears upon hearing the terms.

It’s not good to lie to these students. Fantasy is not a path to a productive future.

Hooven also appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the two sexes and that set a colleague named Laura Simone Lewis off into a bizarre rant.

Lewis describes herself as the “Director of the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force” for the human evolutionary biology department they both work in. After boasting of her creds, Lewis tweeted that Hooven’s comments were offensive and “transphobic.” Hooven was basing her comments on science and Lewis is basing it on the invented beliefs of the far-left.

LEWIS’S RANT

The far-left uses bad English to control our language and our belief system. Don’t do it. Respecting people doesn’t mean you have to feed their delusions. Only women can get pregnant. Women who change their physical characteristics so they look like men are still women biologically. Lewis is denying biology.

Let’s be clear: if you respect diverse gender identities & aim to use correct pronouns, then you would know that people with diverse genders/sexes can be pregnant incl Trans men, intersex people & gender nonconforming people. That isn’t too hard for medical students to understand — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

I respect Carole as a colleague & scientist. But this dangerous language perpetuates a system of discrimination against non-cis people within the med system. It directly opposes our Task Force work that aims to create a safe space for scholars of ALL gender identities and sexes. — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

Current HEB scholars & those considering joining us: please know there are many of us in the dept who honor & celebrate everyone across/outside the gender spectrum. We clearly have so much more work to do, but we are trying hard to make our dept a better/safer place for all🏳️‍⚧️💜 — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

YOU SHOULD ALSO KNOW THAT MOTHER NATURE IS RAAAACIST!

Mother Nature is racist. She picks out poor black people and sends the bad weather their way. Just ask Mother Jones. They’ll tell you.

Mother nature and the environment is racist. pic.twitter.com/sodn7jGTkQ — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) March 11, 2019

Hooven Is Correct

Today’s episode of @thehonestlypod is about the totally uncontroversial subject of biological sex + the power of T.

If you don’t know Carole Hooven (@hoovlet) yet, you’re in for a treat: https://t.co/ck9rCmcS83 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) July 29, 2021

Related















