Harvard Hires Lori Lightfoot, Berkeley Hires Chesa Boudin

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who ruined Chicago, has a new position. She will teach a “Health Policy and Leadership” course at Harvard. Berkeley hired ousted Mayor Chesa Boudin. This is not satire.

This is what they do in Third World dictatorships. They put their people in positions and don’t care if they can do the job. They just have to follow the narrative.

She will teach at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and can tell the students what not to do.

The former failed mayor said: “I’ve always loved teaching, and the opportunity to get back to it is something I am really excited about.

“I learned a lot over the past four years, and this gives me an opportunity to share my experiences and perceptions of governing through one of the most challenging chapters in American history.

“I look forward to interacting with students who are committed to the public sector, particularly in the area of public health.

“I’ll share specifics about the way we managed the COVID-19 public health crisis, and we’ll delve into how we approached the crisis as an avenue to address long-standing public health equity challenges using data and science.

“I also look forward to being part of the community of scholars, intellectuals, and students at such a world-class institution.”

Intellectuals!?

They’re allegedly delighted about their new hire.

Michelle A. Williams, Dean of Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said:

“As mayor, she showed strong leadership in advocating for health, equity, and dignity for every resident of Chicago, from her declaration of structural racism as a public health crisis to her innovative initiative to bring mental health services to libraries and shelters.

“And, of course, she led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She can tell the students how she ruined businesses for two years. Maybe she’ll take the tank with her. She had a tank on her block to protect her wife during the Floyd riots.

This is like if Herbert Hoover taught a class on how to manage an economic depression — Wit’s End (@CataloniaCNT) June 1, 2023

The insanity doesn’t stop there. Failed and ousted District Attorney of San Francisco Chesa Boudin will serve at Berkeley as director of the criminal law and justice center.

He was ousted because he’s incompetent.

He’s thrilled about his new position.

“A lifetime of visiting my biological parents in prison and my work as a public defender and district attorney have made clear that our system fails to keep communities safe and fails to treat them equitably,” Boudin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join the nation’s premier public law school and engage with brilliant scholars and students to drive meaningful change by elevating the lived experience of those directly impacted.”

His parents were in prison because they were domestic terrorists. He was raised by two domestic terrorist friends of his parents, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn.

In the past 24 hours Berkeley hired Chesa Boudin and Harvard hired Lori Lightfoot.

Shockingly they will not be teaching “Make cities unlivable 101” pic.twitter.com/EKEARPfUE6 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 1, 2023

