Twitter Cancels “What Is a Woman” as Hate Speech

Twitter nixed a deal with Daily Wire to premiere the conservative website’s “What Is a Woman?” documentary for free on the platform because of two instances of “misgendering” in the film, according to CEO Jeremy Boreing.

Not only that, Boreing claimed in a Twitter thread Thursday that Twitter reps told the Daily Wire the social network “would no longer provide us any support and would actually limit the reach of the film and label it as ‘hateful conduct’ because of ‘misgendering.’”

Then, Elon Musk said that blocking it as “sensitive” was a mistake. After that, he said its reach would be limited because it’s “sensitive.”

The CEO said Daily Wire uploaded the movie to Twitter anyway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

They made good and nixed it after 3500 retweets in two minutes. It was flagged as hate speech.

Our film got 3500 retweets in two minutes and then Twitter flagged it as hate speech and shut down retweets. They are terrified of this film. pic.twitter.com/fnwmJJ9iUD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2023

You can watch this on Twitter on the phone app.

Earlier, when Matt Walsh flagged Elon Musk after his film was scuttled, Elon said:

“Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws,” Musk said on Twitter in a reply to the original thread posted by Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing. “I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used.”

He also said:

Twitter’s rejection of the Daily Wire’s documentary “What Is a Woman?” documentary on the basis of “misgendering” was “a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed.”

Then Elon Musk said it’s “sensitive.” So much for his free speech absolutism.

Commenting & deliberate sharing will be allowed. Sensitive content just won’t be pushed to people unless they ask for it or a friend sends it to them. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

What’s going on is Elon Musk doesn’t have control of his company.

WHY IS IT SENSITIVE?

Matt Walsh tweeted, “Elon, have you seen the film? What is “sensitive” about it? There is content widely shared that shows up on feeds every single day that is far more outrageous and offensive than anything in the film. What specifically is the problem with the movie?”

Dr. Jordan Peterson wants to know what is sensitive about the content.

What exactly is sensitive about the What is a Woman content? I’m not being rude or provocative. We’re all here at the DW+ actively trying to figure out what’s going on @elonmusk https://t.co/mQd6owmqhe pic.twitter.com/drVWDZURiB — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 2, 2023

Candace Owens also wants to know what is sensitive about the content. This doesn’t bode well for free speech in America or Tucker Carlson’s show on Twitter.

The hardcore left is shutting us down. What are they doing to Elon? Are we seeing the effect of Woke CEO Linda Vaccarino?

