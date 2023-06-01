Biden’s Health and Age Are a Concern Again

Biden fell at the Air Force graduation today. He tried to jog off but hit the pavement face-first instead. People are concerned about his health. He has to have crib sheets that look like they’re written for a child and needs an escort to guide him to do everything. Biden often can’t speak intelligibly.

Does anyone really believe he is the Democrat Party candidate? They say he is now, but I think they intend to find some excuse to replace him, or he will resign at the last minute. A replacement will come in, and there won’t be time for anyone to vet the person.

They could slip Michelle Obama into the role. Who else? I’m not sure, but I can’t believe this man will make it to 2024. I don’t think Democrats believe he will, either.

He can barely find the podium.

Biden needs directions to find the stage — then again when he’s on the stage pic.twitter.com/ItRXow6dt0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

The confusion continues.

It’s not time to sit down yet, Joe pic.twitter.com/s7uVkvAj7W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

Then he did a faceplant.

Damn RIP to his equilibrium. It comes for us all, femboys. He’s 80. pic.twitter.com/eYlVlIjf8C — A.R.T. | YMFPC Public Relations Bot (@ART__v2) June 1, 2023

During the speech, he creeped on the microphone as if he was going to say something clever.

just weird. Can we PLEASE have a different leader. — stevemur (@stevemur) June 1, 2023

He lied, which is what he always does. Biden was never appointed to the naval academy. He was at the University of Delaware and graduated in 1965.

This was a repeat of the naval academy graduation in 2022. He said the same thing about an appointment to the naval academy and creep-whispered into the mic.

Biden tells Air Force graduates he applied to the Naval Academy after graduating high school. Last year, he told Naval Academy graduates he was “appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965.” There is no record of either of those things ever happening. pic.twitter.com/4PaQuGMNvW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

Gov. DeSantis reacted to Biden’s fall.

DeSantis reacts to Biden collapsing to the floor: “We hope & wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained, but we also wish the U.S.A. a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies.”pic.twitter.com/YHraDWDXGI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2023

Donald Trump responded kindly and referenced his super cautious walk down a ramp:

NEW: Trump responds to Biden's fall at Air Force Academy graduation: "I hope he wasn't hurt. I hope he wasn't hurt. […] You don't want that. Even if you have to tip-toe down a ramp, you gotta tip-toe…" pic.twitter.com/YYkn67EBNR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2023

Here’s Biden’s response, showing who he is again:

Here’s Joe Biden, who just fell at the Air Force Academy, mocking Trump for walking down a ramp at West Point too slowly. pic.twitter.com/fgnKXtoCj5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

