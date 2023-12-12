Harvard Lost $1 Billion in Donations Over President Claudine Gay

According to billionaire alumni Bill Ackman, Harvard has lost a staggering $1 billion in donations over its handling of anti-Semitism on campus. They want President Claudine Gay to resign.

The 53-year-old President survived an emergency meeting Sunday night, but that’s not the end of it. The university didn’t want to cave to outside pressures, especially those of Bill Ackman.

I have been told now by two reporters that one of the factors that made it challenging for the @Harvard board to fire Gay was that they were concerned it would look like they were kowtowing to me. https://t.co/QrgFHUVEJh — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 12, 2023

Ackman said that President Gay’s failures are not just a matter of character. They “have led to billions of dollars of canceled, paused, and withdrawn donations to the university.”

Ackman is campaigning against her and MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

He recently said he thinks Gay is a DEI hire.

“I am personally aware of more than a billion dollars of terminated donations from a small group of Harvard’s most generous Jewish and non-Jewish alumni,” he said in a letter to the Board of Directors.

“I have been copied and blind copied on numerous letters and emails to the University from alums who have written scathing letters to Gay and/or the Board withdrawing donations.”

Ackman accused Gay of “doing more damage to Harvard’s reputation than anyone in the university’s history.”

He also brought up accusations of plagiarism against her and discrimination against a professor who defended an unpopular figure, Harvey Weinstein.

Universities should be in the hands of more courageous and moral people than the three presidents who appeared at the hearing last week, but it is sad that the non-stop attacks on Christians, conservatives, and white people have been largely ignored.

Ackman retweeted a post by writer Wesley Yang who wrote that “Gay should not have been hired in the first place — she promised to infuse all scholarship and instruction at Harvard with DEI — is the reason she was hired.”

Harvard wants anti-American DEI throughout the university.

Related