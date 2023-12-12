Jack Smith Won’t Get His Super Tuesday Trial

On Monday, Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims, and they have agreed to do it. Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court for a ruling on Trump’s claims.

Special Counsel Smith won’t be able to schedule the trial against Donald Trump – for four felony indictments of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election – on March 4th, 2024.

Smith is trying to schedule for the day before Super Tuesday.

There are 11 + million pages of documents in the case, hundreds of thousands of hours of video and audio, and hundreds of witnesses, and this accelerated trial date is a violation of Trump’s 6th Amendment rights to effective assistance of counsel.

The case rests on a new ‘creative’ theory that Jack Smith invented just for Donald Trump. He’s claiming that presidential challenges to an election can be criminalized.

Trump’s attorneys claim that the Constitution and the doctrine of presidential immunity require dismissal of the criminal case.

Also, a new court filing by Jack Smith shows that he plans to use Donald Trump’s phone data to make his case. The prosecution is bringing in three expert witnesses to pinpoint the geographical locations of the key players on January 6th.

Smith even knows what websites Donald Trump visited, and what images he looked at.

Smith is deranged.

