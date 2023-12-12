Progressive San Fran Supervisor Blames Capitalism for His Disaster

Progressive San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston blames capitalism for the city’s sprawling homeless problem and says it’s “counterproductive” to arrest people openly doing illegal drugs in public.

The Left doesn’t have any Republicans to blame for San Francisco’s problems, so capitalism makes a nice scapegoat. It would never occur to him that having open-air drug dens with drug dealers openly selling their poison could be the problem.

Preston said he doesn’t believe arresting those who do drugs in public is productive.

He is the supervisor for the devastated Tenderloin District, where a majority of the homeless and drug-ridden population reside.

He openly pushes to defund the police.

“I think we have a very, very bloated police budget. All kinds of waste in the police department. I mean, I could cut a hundred million dollars out of the police department,” he said in a recent clip shared online from the UnHerd documentary.

“I think what you’re seeing in the Tenderloin is absolutely the result of capitalism and what happens in capitalism to the people at the bottom rungs,” Preston said in a recent interview.

MUSK CALLS FOR HIS FIRING

X Owner Elon Musk and other San Franciscans said that Preston’s progressive policies have contributed to the ruination of the city, full of open drug-taking, ram-raids, and violent crime.

“Also, Dean Preston needs to be fired. He is arguably the person most responsible for the destruction of San Francisco,” Musk said in a recent post. In another post, he said he should be in prison.

Preston calls Musk a “billionaire fascist.”

The Tenderloin district is in the heart of San Francisco and near the Asian Art Museum. It’s just a few blocks from City Hall. The area also includes part of the Compton Transgender Cultural District.

The homeless population and crime rates have skyrocketed and left a lot of locals to flee the city, along with major retailers. Robberies are up 14%, and Mayor Breed cut 18% of next year’s police budget. Breed pretends she’s getting tough on crime, but it’s a facade.

The city is losing $200 million in revenue as businesses flee.

