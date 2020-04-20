Harvard posts an article calling for a ban on home schooling

The Harvard Crimson published an article by an Elizabeth Bartholet, Wasserstein public interest professor of law and faculty director of the Law School’s Child Advocacy Program. She wants homeschooling banned.

Is this still America?

The article states: Homeschooling, she says, not only violates children’s right to a “meaningful education” and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society.

And it continues: “We have an essentially unregulated regime in the area of homeschooling,” Bartholet asserts. All 50 states have laws that make education compulsory, and state constitutions ensure a right to education, “but if you look at the legal regime governing homeschooling, there are very few requirements that parents do anything.”

That isn’t true. The children have to pass the same tests as everyone else. This is a direct slam on people of faith who don’t want the secularists teaching their children.

Ted Cruz let them have it:

“At the same time that Harvard—w/ a $41bn endowment—indefensibly gets $9mm in taxpayer-funded coronavirus “relief,” they publish a cover story attacking home-schooling & people of faith. Elitist condescension looking down on the rest of America doesn’t wear well, even in crimson,” he tweeted.

Parents should teach their children. They are the first teachers. Ted Cruz retweeted several tweets by Corey Deangelis. Deangelis is Director of School Choice at the Reason Foundation, an adjunct scholar at Cato Institute, and Executive Director at EF Institute.

Harvard Law School is also hosting an anti-homeschooling conference in June. The conference is invite-only. From the description:

“The focus will be on problems of educational deprivation and child maltreatment that too often occur under the guise of homeschooling.” pic.twitter.com/dKpfRu7vUP — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 18, 2020

This is barbaric. Myopic. And unconstitutional. https://t.co/9rqmjM0k9a — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 19, 2020

Our children don’t belong to the government.