Nazi sign at Lansing protest was an antifa hoax

By
M. Dowling
-


Hoaxer
If you saw the viral photo that purportedly shows a Trump supporter displaying a swastika at the Lansing, Michigan protest against Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders, you should know it was a hoax. The man holding the sign is antifa who went back to hang with the Bernie counterprotesters after his staged photo-op. It was an antifa stunt.

Watch:

