Harvard Prof Suggests Tucker Guilty of Treason for Disagreeing with Joe

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, a far-left lawyer who helps orchestrate fake impeachments against DJT, suggested that Fox News host Tucker Carlson could be guilty of “treason” for giving “aid and comfort” to Russia. He quickly backpedaled and deleted his libelous tweets indicating we are at the ready to go to war with Russia.

“Led by Fox News Channels’ Tucker Carlson, the GOP’s Trump wing appears to be throwing its weight behind Putin,” Tribe tweeted.

“If Putin opts to wage war on our ally, Ukraine, such ‘aid and comfort to an ‘enemy’ would appear to become ‘treason’ as defined by Article III of the US Constitution,” he added.

He got a lot of negative pushback. Disagreeing with idiot Biden is not TREASON.

Admitting that he “misled” people, the professor said he “should’ve been more careful” in his language as “we’re not at war with Russia.”

This is nothing new. The Left and Never Trumpers constantly smear Tucker, often calling him a Putin puppet of sorts. He tried to get Putin on for an interview and the NSA started spying on his show.

Of course, nothing is Biden’s fault.

THE TWEETS

Laurence Tribe has now deleted his original tweet as well as his follow-up. pic.twitter.com/hPPZ5cJ49s — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 21, 2022

