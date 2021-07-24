NSA admits they unmasked Tucker

















Tucker Carlson recently said he knows definitively that the NSA unmasked him as he attempted to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker found out because they have been leaking the information to other newspapers.

After denying it and then offering a weak statement, the NSA has finally admitted they did unmask Tucker.

This is after a two week long barrage of insults from the media, accusing Tucker of lying — without any evidence he lied.

“We told you that the National Security Agency has been monitoring this show and the content of Tucker’s emails,” Mark Steyn said, filling in for Carlson on his show. “According to a media outlet called The Record, the NSA has just completed its internal review of the matter. The NSA now admits that it unmasked Tucker’s identity after an intelligence intercept.”

“By law, the identities of American citizens are concealed when they’re caught up during foreign intelligence gathering,” Steyn added. “They can only be unmasked in extraordinary circumstances.”

Fox News responded to the report by saying in a statement: “For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities, as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading.”

The NSA now admits that it "unmasked" Tucker's identity after an intelligence intercept. Plus: the tyrants at Facebook confirm that they have been censoring this show. pic.twitter.com/AeYbQzNWLI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 24, 2021

