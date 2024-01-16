Harvard Professor Is Deeply Offended by Free Speech

The following clip comes from The Gateway Pundit, and I added a rushed transcript. You can watch Naoimi Oreskas chat about the danger of free speech. She’s clearly repulsed by it – it’s toxic.

Harvard Professor Naomi Oreskas Condemns Free Speech Warns X is Fascist for Promoting Freedom

Oreskas began by saying that Twitter X has “become such a toxic place that I’ve concluded it’s not a worthwhile place to spend time, and as you said, it is exhausting. So you do have to pick and choose, and you have to think about where the places where you can get your message across. But I am trying to figure out, I mean, I have given up on X. What a scary name that even is, right? And I don’t know what the alternative is right now. ..”

She is afraid of a letter of the alphabet. I guess ‘C’ or ‘H’ would have been less frightening to her.

The next speaker, Luciana Vaccaro from SwissUniversities, has an accent, and that’s reflected in the following brief transcript.“

I must say that I have happened on Twitter too,” Vaccaro said, “so X, because, yah, it’s a toxic environment, and we talk about, I have no solution on that, but I think one day it will come the moment of the code of conduct in this place. Because journalists, journalists, if you spread crazy news about and insults, and if you, if a journalist says racist things, he can be amended.

Vaccaro lamented the “big power” of social media, adding, “There is also the policy of the owner that is problematic, but I think this is a problem of the Society of the Future, the ontology in social media.”

These two ladies really hate free speech for the peasants. They have no idea of the courage and commitment of someone like Musk. He isn’t perfect, like the rest of us, but he is special.

Notice that Vaccaro mentioned the code of conduct. This is a very Maoist type of restriction that the European Union plans to inflict on everyone in the world who has any contact with Europe.

You can read the code of conduct on this link. It’s merely a way to silence opposition.

I never cease to marvel at how out of touch these types of people are with most of the people in this world. They live in a bubble. I’ve traveled overseas quite a bit and have found genius in uneducated people and stupidity in well-educated people. I’ve gone knocking on doors for congressmen and found people with poor grammar who were founts of knowledge. As an educator, I worked with the handicapped and learned so much from the children – they’re a gift. That is something these two women know nothing about. They think they’re superior to everyone else, and they are educating the future leaders.

Related