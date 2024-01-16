WEF Focuses on Censoring Online Speech & Rebuilding Trust

Rukshan Fernando picked up these clips from the World Economic Forum, and they are deeply concerning.

The president of the EU Commission, Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen spoke at the World Economic Forum annual meeting about regulating speech online.

The number one “concern of the Global Risk Report,” she said, “disinformation and misinformation. Tackling this has been our focus since the very beginning of my mandate.

[Who asked them to do it?]

“With our Digital Services Act, we defined the responsibilities of large Internet platforms on the content they promote and cultivate. A responsible to children and vulnerable groups targeted by hate speech. But also a responsibility to our societies as a whole. Because the boundary between online and offline is getting thinner and thinner. And the values we cherish offline should also be protected online. And this is even more important in this new era of generative AI. Now, the World Economic Forum Global Risk Report puts artificial intelligence as one of the top potential risks of the next decade.”

We’ve already seen that they want to ban truth and opinions they don’t like.

THE THEME OF THE FORUM IS REBUILDING TRUST

This next clip with Ursula is interesting because she’s citing World Economic Forum (UN) concerns, which they themselves have caused. The WEF, the UN, and other globalist organizations concoct these problems and then come up with solutions.

Her greatest concern “Is not conflict or climate. It is disinformation and misinformation, followed closely by polarization within our societies. These risks are serious because they limit our ability to tackle the big global challenges we are facing, changes in our climate and our geopolitical climate shifts in our demography, and then our technology spiraling regional conflicts and intensified geopolitical competition and their impacts on supply chains. The sobering reality is that we are once again competing more intensely across countries than we have in several decades, and this makes the theme of this year’s Davos meeting even more relevant – rebuilding trust.”

If they want to rebuild trust, how do they expect us to do it if they silence us? But, then again, they don’t care about rebuilding trust. That’s a cover for making us come back to heel.

Who are they to decide anything for us? She plans to bring EU [socialist] values to the world.

