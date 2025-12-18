Shocking Fraud: Haitian Migrants Stole $7M Meant for the Poor

As it happens, Somalis aren’t the only ones who learned how to defraud Americans. Haitian migrants Antonio Bonheur and Saul Alisme committed some major SNAP fraud in Massachusetts to the tune of $7,000,000.

The local US attorney says they ran fake stores to turn SNAP benefits into cash, earning up to $480,000 per month in their fake Jelusa Variety Store and another store.

“Jesula Variety Store measured about 150 square feet and Saul Mache Mixe Store about 500 square feet—their SNAP redemptions ranged from $100,000 to $500,000 per month, far exceeding what legitimate food sales could support, federal prosecutors alleged.”

“By comparison, a full-service supermarket in the same area redeems about $82,000 per month.”

That they learn these things in their poor nations should not make them sympathetic, although some in the media are pushing that line. However, that doesn’t mean that we have to take them in and support them. If Democrats feel that badly for them, they should support them in their homes and leave the rest of us out of it. Somehow, I don’t think the average Democrat wants this. It is the fault of the elite Democrats.

This is a program for the poor. It’s like stealing from a poor box.