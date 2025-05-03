Harvard Pyramid of White Supremacy Teaches White Hatred & Anti-Semitism Too

The Harvard Pyramid of White Supremacy is once again making the rounds on social media. It was used, or some variation of it was used, in many universities.

At the top of the pyramid, included in the genocide category, is the Muslim Ban. There never was a Muslim Ban, but there was a ban on terrorist countries, which included many Muslims.

Maga, illegal aliens, thugs, and Anti-Affirmative Action are labeled coded racism because the Marxists who conjured it up don’t want descriptors. They want to hide what they are doing.

Deportations, color blind, English only, make us covert racists according to the Pyramid.

This is the Marxist trash that they are teaching in the United States. It was on the National Education Association (NEA) website until recently.

As one person wrote on X, “Harvard’s become a woke clown school. If celebrating Columbus Day makes me a white supremacist, then call me Admiral. Supporting the law, the flag, and American history isn’t racism, it’s patriotism. This isn’t education, it’s brainwashing on the taxpayer’s dime. Defund the damn place.”

However, it’s not only Harvard. It was and possibly is still rampant in most major universities, and it is also pushing into K-12 systems.

A Harvard Task Force report noted that a session in four sections (out of 28) of a required course for all Harvard Graduate School of Education students included the following graphic about White supremacy. The Pyramid of White Supremacy came from Vigilant Love dot org, which is now defunct. It probably exists with a new name, but that’s conjecture.

Objections were raised about the prominent anti-semitism, but what about the white hatred and anti-capitalism it also engenders?

Historian Sam Haselby posted the Pyramid and the Harvard link on his X page.

THERE ARE MANY VARIATIONS

The following Pyramid was in the Attorney General’s files, presumably for training. The National Equity Project adapted it from Ellen Tuzzulo & Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

No matter how you divine the Pyramid, which leftists love for its false credibility narrative, it’s anti-white and promotes hate.

The Pyramid was used to teach anti-white hate at UC Davis, Amherst, and elsewhere.

Amherst and UC Davis taught, and probably still teach, these are signs of white supremacy: cultural appropriation, denying white privilege, saying “there’s only one human race,’ promoting English-only, saying ‘I never owned slaves’, believing in meritocracy, living in a white neighborhood.

