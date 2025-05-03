This Is Why NPR and PBS Must Go

We should never allow the government to pay off news outlets ever again. President Trump just signed an Executive Order ending funding for NPR and PBS. The following gives you some insight as to why.

The woman who runs NPR, Katherine Maher, said the First Amendment was getting in the way of censoring Americans. She also said in a TED presentation that “our reverence for truth” is a “distraction.” They also think they’re perfect the way they are and not changing a thing.

They picked through the Declaration of Independence and picked out a line that was put in because some Indian tribes were slaughtering settlers. That caused them to damage and abandon it.

They sounded the alarm about young men who abstain from masturbating to pornography. The article said that doctors and therapists are worried about it.

NPR featured a Valentine’s Day story around “queer animals” in which it suggested that the make believe clownfish in Finding Nemo would have been better off as a female, that “banana slugs are hermaphrodites” and that “some deer are non-binary.”

PBS devoted a panel to what it means to be woke and white privileged. The purpose was to encourage people to stay woke.

NPR routinely promotes the chemical and surgical mutilation of children as so-called “gender firming care” without mentioning the irreversible damage caused by these procedures.

In 2021, a PBS station aired a children’s program featuring a drag queen named “Lil Miss Hot Mess.”

NPR educated the nation on the whole community of “gender queer dinosaurs” and “Triceritops.”

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor characterized President Trump‘s patriotic 2020 Mount Rushmore speech as a love letter to “white resentment” that promoted the “myth of America.”

NPR reported on the “cousin of diet culture” known as “healthism (which is the idea that we have to be healthy” – as if that was a bad thing.

NPR also assigned three reporters to investigate how the skin color emoji is racist.

They suggested doorways are based on “Latent Fatphobia.”

PBS produced an entire movie celebrating a transgender teenager’s so-called “changing gender identity.”

NPR absurdly claimed “limited scientific evidence of physical advantage “exists between male and female athletes.”

NPR lamented that “animals deserved ‘pronouns’ too.

NPR ran a feature titled “What queer ducks can teach teenagers about sexuality in the animal kingdom.”

In 2023, PBS’s Washington Week round table covered up Joe Biden‘s clear mental decline, with far-left “journalist” Jeffrey Goldberg claiming Biden was actually “quite acute.”

NPR dedicated an entire segment to the “population of anthropomorphic animal enthusiasts known as ‘furries.'”

The furries are out of hand. There is no pride in parading around your fetish in the street, especially in front of children. Somebody call animal control.

Worse yet, PBS did away with Sesame Street. They do away with anything wholesome and American.

