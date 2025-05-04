Harvard U Says It Has a Constitutional Right to Your Tax $$$

Harvard found a new clause in the Constitution called “we’re entitled.”

In their filing, they insist that taxpayer dollars continue to flow into their coffers, even as students pay exorbitant tuitions. They have a “constitutional” right to it.

The University says they are defending their constitutional rights, and the government is punishing “Harvard for protecting its constitutional rights.”

Only public schools have this clause.

“Harvard University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

The brief states that the court found that “underlying all relevant parts of the [IRS] Code is the intent that entitlement to tax exemption depends on meeting certain common law standards of charity — namely, that an institution seeking tax-exempt status must serve a public purpose and not be contrary to established public policy.”

Well, clearly they do have charitable intent. They discriminate against whites and Asians, hire, promote, and enroll mediocre people based on their not being white or Asian. That has been public policy for years now.

The Harvard entitlement clause supercedes the equal protection clause. They are not equal. Harvard is better than everyone else. James Madison fought for that.

They’re fighting anti-Semitism after allowing it for years.

After supporting anti-semitism for years, and despite a report saying the same, for which they apologized, they claim they are committed to combating anti-semitism. How clever.

This is the biggest paradox of all: The filing states, “But, as Harvard made clear last week in a letter to the Government (attached as Exhibit B), “[n]either Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government.”

Not giving them tax dollars until they stop their anti-American, anti-semitic DEI ideology is the government taking them over?

