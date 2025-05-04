Who Are the Victims by Race?

Rep. Ilhan Omar was asked about the threat of Islamic terrorism. She claims that Americans should be afraid of white men since they are the most dangerous race.

When we look at Islamic terrorism, we can’t just look at the US, where the numbers are growing. We have to look at what Islam does throughout the world.

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., the threat of militant Islamic terrorism in the world has taken center stage. While these extremely violent religious extremists represent a minority view, their threat is real.

As pointed out by RAND’s Bruce Hoffman, in 1980, two out of 64 Islamic groups were categorized as largely religious in motivation; in 1995, almost half of the identified groups, 26 out of 56, were classified as religiously motivated; the majority of these espoused Islam as their guiding force.

The US doesn’t specifically keep data by religion, but crimes by African men in the US have tripled in three decades. While data on the share of the total U.S. adult population with felony records exists (around 8%) and some data exists for black men (around 33%), specific data for Middle Eastern men is not readily available.

Ilhan Omar was asked about concerns of Islamic terrorism in America. She responded by saying that “white men” are the most significant danger in the US. Omar is taking advantage of the lack of statistics and ignoring the threat of Islamic terrorism worldwide as the number of Islamists forming isolated communities in the US increases.

She was welcomed as a refugee, and now she hates us. As she said, she is only here for Somalia.

“Our country should be more fearful of white men accross our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths..” pic.twitter.com/4UyGSfY4JS — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2025

