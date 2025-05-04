Texas Has a New City: Starbase, Texas

Texas has a brand new city, and its name is Starbase, as Elon Musk hoped. The people of Boca Chica, Texas have officially voted to reincorporate as STARBASE, Texas.

A vote Saturday passed with broad support, paving the way for a newly incorporated city made up almost exclusively of SpaceX employees and people connected to the company.

“It’s officially statistically impossible for the measure to fail,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. “Cameron County is about to have a new city.”

The final vote tally Saturday night was 212 in favor of incorporation and six against; only 143 votes were needed for the measure to pass.

Elon celebrated on X:

Starbase, Texas Is now a real city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2025

The new city of Starbase covers about 1½ square miles at the southern tip of Texas, a coastal spot nestled against the Mexico border. The area is home to SpaceX headquarters, where the company builds its boosters and engines and launches its huge Starship rocket on test flights.

Welcome to the new Texas landscape of space exploration.

JUST IN: The people of Boca Chica, Texas have officially voted to reincorporate as STARBASE, Texas HUGE win for American space exploration. Congratulations @SpaceX! pic.twitter.com/pJF2QxUWlM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2025

