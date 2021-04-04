Has AOC Implied Joe Biden is a White Supremacist?









Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who raced to the border a couple of years ago to pose for a head-in-her- hands photo op, has been conspicuously AWOL throughout this current, exponentially worse crisis.

She initially appeared outraged when asked during an Instagram Live ask-me-anything session why she was “not addressing the border crisis and the kids in cages like you used to”.

Unable to answer that question directly, Sandy Cortez, the former Westchester resident, left the now inconvenient ‘kids in cages’ mantra and moved towards something more to her liking. That would be declaring a term describing the crush of illegal immigrants pouring across our Southern Border, as racist.

Using the word “surge” as a clear and appropriate descriptor for what was happening is no longer acceptable to the Ministry of Truth Mistress, AOC.

Well, first of all, just — gut check. Stop. Anyone who’s using the term ‘surge’ around you, consciously, is trying to invoke a militaristic frame,” she insisted.

“Which, by the way, is a white supremacist philosophy. The idea that if another is coming in the population that this is an invasion of who we are,” the congresswoman continued.

.@AOC on border crisis: “This is not a ‘surge,’ these are children, and they are not insurgents.” pic.twitter.com/2V9GO5p8xe — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 31, 2021

Ah but what about when candidate Joe Biden, not long ago, used that very same term? Remember in the Democrat primary debate, when Hunter’s Father called for illegal immigrants to “immediately surge to the border”? (Tom Elliot-go the 1:14 mark).

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021



So is Joe a white supremacist? Or does Cortez give Biden a pass because his invitation, combined with militarized cartels fueled with millions of dollars for smuggling illegals, is understood as nothing more than an effort to import future Democrats? After all, some invasions are much better than others.

The answer is really moot. Joe was already outed for his cozy relationships with racist, segregationist senators in the past and it made no real difference. The Dems figured they’s stick with the type of empty vessel willing to do whatever they told him to do.

And Joe Biden has not disappointed them

