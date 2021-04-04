







Trendy Duchess’s woke coffee firm bought milk powder from China’s police state

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, invested in Clevr Blends last year to some fanfare with Oprah making up gift baskets including the Woke coffee, The Daily Mail reports.

The firm imports 19 tons of an ingredient – milk powder – from a Chinese supplier in the brutal police state of Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang where Uyghur slaves are imprisoned, tortured, forced to work.

We all know that and now she knows that.

Think Before You Buy from the CCP

Human rights groups have urged Western companies to cut all business ties with China’s Xinjiang region because of appalling abuses, including the widespread use of forced labor and the detention of a million Uighur Muslims in re-education camps, where it is claimed women are systematically raped and the people are used for their organs.

The supplier – Xinjiang Haiyan International Trade – has its head office within four miles of four suspected detention centers, including a possible maximum security prison, and an alleged re-education site.

Fashion giants H&M, Burberry, and Marks & Spencer have refused to source cotton from Xinjiang because of concerns over forced labor.

And last year at least five organizations said they would no longer help companies audit their supply chains in Xinjiang because workers are unable to speak out without fear of reprisals.

There is no evidence to suggest that Xinjiang Haiyan has used forced labor and The Mail on Sunday understands that the oats were neither grown nor processed in Xinjiang.

Shady People Bring Risks

When contacted by an undercover reporter, a representative said that the oats are farmed and turned into milk powder in different Chinese provinces, many miles from the Uighur region.

The MoS was told that Clevr Blends stopped working with Xinjiang Haiyan several months ago and now uses a US supplier, which uses Canadian oats.

Meghan had not been aware of Clevr’s previous relationship with Xinjiang Haiyan.

Hello, it’s China.

And its most recent delivery – totaling 8.8 tons – arrived on February 28, according to the US import records provided by data firms Panjiva and Import Genius.

In December, the Duchess of Sussex announced she was investing in the brand, telling Fortune magazine: “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness.”

