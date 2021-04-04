







Are the Media Telling the Truth About Wearing Masks, or Is Masking Potentially Dangerous?

By Paul Dowling

“This is the reality: those who insist that universal mask usage has absolutely proven effective at controlling the spread of the COVID virus and is universally recommended according to ‘the science’ are deliberately ignoring the evidence to the contrary. It is they who are propagating false and misleading information. Those who say it is unethical, even dangerous, to question broad population mask mandates must also explain why many top infectious disease scientists and public health organizations question the efficacy of general population masking.” – Dr. Scott Atlas, in Imprimis, a publication of Hillsdale College, February 2021, advocating for truth over politics in the expression of scientific evidence

“Disposable medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids. There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” – Jingyi Xiao, Eunice Y. C. Shiu, Huizhi Gao, Jessica Y. Wong, Min W. Fong, Sukhyun Ryu, and Benjamin J. Cowling, in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal of the Centers for Disease Control, May 2020, describing how ineffective masking is as protection against the influenza virus, whose microscopic size is the same as CoViD-19

Governor Greg Abbott Reopens Texas and Lifts Mask Mandate

“I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING. I also ended the statewide mask mandate,” tweeted Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 2, 2021. The statist oppression that Abbott officially ended on March 10, 2021, has destroyed people’s jobs and businesses, increased drug and alcohol abuse, escalated the sexual abuse of children, caused record suicides among teens and adults, and killed sufferers of various ailments by postponing the life-saving medical attention that was not obtained in time to save them. Indeed, sober-minded Texans are not exactly celebrating Governor Abbott for having ended his tyrannical and anti-Constitutional policies, for that would be like praising the fireman who intentionally set an apartment building aflame and then decided to extinguish the conflagration, but only after many people had already been hospitalized or killed.

Forced Masking Harms People, Rather Than Helping Them

The statewide shutdown, however, was not the only cure that was worse than the disease; indeed, the forced wearing of facial masks has surely caused more deaths than it has prevented, since the situation during the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic is so remarkably similar to what transpired during the time of the Spanish Flu Pandemic back in 1918, when many were trying to protect themselves by wearing masks.

However, the wearing of masks for long periods subjects wearers to the repeated inbreathing of large amounts of bacteria they otherwise would have been able to expel from their bodies for good. It is important to understand that it was bacterial pneumonia that did most of the killing during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918; it was not the Spanish Flu that caused most of the deaths during the 1918 pandemic, if Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and his coauthors, in a now-famous article on the subject, are to be believed. To wit, “The majority of deaths in the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic likely resulted directly from secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory-tract bacteria.

Less substantial data from the subsequent 1957 and 1968 pandemics are consistent with these findings.” It would appear that masking has been a major vector – if not the singular cause – of a veritable plague of bacterial pneumonia that has infected and killed so many. Dr. James Meehan has ascribed the current plague of bacterial pneumonia to the high frequency of improper masking, a behavior concomitant with the current outbreak o fWuhan Flu.

Indeed, Dr. James Meehan has sounded the warning to all who might listen that mask wearing carries “well-known risks that have been well-studied and they’re not being discussed in the risk analysis. I’m seeing patients that have facial rashes, fungal infections, bacterial infections. Reports coming from my colleagues, all over the world, are suggesting that the bacterial pneumonias are on the rise. Why might that be? Because untrained members of the public are wearing medical masks, repeatedly . . . in a non-sterile fashion. . . . They’re becoming contaminated. They’re pulling them off of their car seat, off the rearview mirror, out of their pocket, from their countertop, and they’re reapplying a mask that should be worn fresh and sterile every single time.”

A Tulsa Lawsuit Raises People’s Awareness over the Dangers of Masking

Generally unreported by the fake-news media establishment is the fact that a group of Tulsa-based doctors and business owners filed suit against Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart over the unhealthy effects of masking that have been forced upon workers by Tulsa’s mask mandate.

Optometry Doctor Robert Zoellner, Medical Doctor James Meehan, Mister Clay Clark, and other business owners demanded that the city repeal its mask mandate. Although the suit was eventually dropped, it brought to the public’s awareness the medical harm that might occur as a result of people being forced to use masks.

The lawsuit alleged that the wearing of masks was, in fact, “causing healthy people to become sick while trying to prevent the spread of a disease that is not a deadly threat to children and much of the public.” Indeed, the CoViD-19 recovery rate is “between 97% and 99.75%” across age groups. Contrast this relatively low death rate of under 3% with the case-fatality rate for bacterial pneumonia of 15.6%, which is reported to be the case with the bacterium known as Staphylococcus aureus.

Interestingly, the federal government actually forbids employers from forcing their workers to labor in conditions where they might find themselves exposed to uncomfortably low levels of oxygen. According to business owner Clayton Clark, “On the OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] website it states that employers shouldn’t make employees work in an environment where they have less than a 19.5 percent oxygen level. And the mandated masks cause employees to dip below a 19.5 percent oxygen level within 10 seconds of wearing a mask, so I don’t want to make my healthy employees sick.” The AAPS [Association of American Physicians and Surgeons] has cited OSHA/CDC rules on masking: “OSHA/CDC: A surgical mask is not a respirator. It cannot be used to protect workers who perform or assist with aerosol-generating procedures, which may create very fine aerosol sprays. A surgical mask can only be used to protect workers from contact with the large droplets made by patients when they cough, sneeze, talk or breathe.”

There would seem to be something profoundly sick (or inexcusably ignorant) about politically-driven physicians who purposely perpetuate the falsehood that the everyday use of surgical masks protects people, when the very opposite is true. One would think that people would take an interest in the fact that, during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, more often than not, “the unmasked were burying the masked.” In other words, people seeking to protect themselves by wearing masks not only contracted influenza in the same percentages as their unmasked peers, but they died at a higher rate, due to their ongoing exposure to the bacteria-collecting masks they were wearing.

The Hard Science : Why Masks Have Little or No Effect on Blocking Viruses

According to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes CoViD-19, has a diameter of 0.125 µm – micrometers or microns – which means it is 0.125 millionths of a meter wide. (There are one million microns in a meter.) This is the same diameter possessed by most flu viruses, which generally fall between 0.08 µm and 0.12 µm. However, surgical masks cannot block any particle that has a diameter smaller than 100 µm. So, if one were to divide 100 by a particle size of 0.125, one would find that – if SARS-CoV-2 virus particles were soldiers of an invasion force – 800 of these invaders could march shoulder-to-shoulder through any given hole in a surgical mask. In other words, surgical masks cannot defend against viruses. In fact, by providing a breeding ground for bacteria, masks actually cause their wearers to inhale, over and over again, whatever bacteria have nested in their masks.

Another problem that can stem from the wearing of masks is hypercapnia/hypercarbia, an affliction which can be due to the thereïnhalation of CO2 from one’s exhaled breath that is caused by wearing a mask against the nose and mouth snug enough to disallow the carbon dioxide from being fully expelled before one’s next breath is taken. Symptoms of hypercapnia/hypercarbia include the following: dimmed eyesight; reduced hearing; increased blood pressure and heart rate; shortness of breath; hand tremors; and more. So, bear in mind the following: When CO2 is elevated in the bloodstream, O2 levels are necessarily reduced. This reduction in oxygen is called hypoxia. And when there is not enough oxygen in the blood, the organs of the body begin to suffer – from the brain, to the eyes, to the ears, to the heart, to the skin, and so on. “Hypoxia is, of course, a very serious condition for the body since every organ in the body needs oxygen in order to function. It doesn’t take very long for symptoms to occur as the organs of the body begin to suffer from the lack of necessary oxygen.”

The Wuhan Flu Is a Strain of the Avian Flu

What the dishonest narrative of the legacy media fails to tell Americans about the Wuhan Flu is this: The Wuhan Coronavirus is a viral strain that is similar to the Avian Flu, also known asthe Bird Flu. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “In January 2020, a novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was identified as the cause of an outbreak of viral pneumonia in Wuhan, China. The disease, later named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), subsequently spread globally.” Thus, SARS-CoV-2 – dubbed CoViD-19 by the legacy media, thereby concealing its connection to SARS-CoV – is closely related to the Avian Flu. To quote News-Medical.Net, “SARS-CoV-2 is genetically similar to SARS-CoV. SARS-CoV is the nearest human coronavirus relative of SARS-CoV-2 with an 86.85% similarity, which is reflected in their similar names.”

Healthline reports the following: “SARS is the name of the respiratory illness that’s caused by SARS-CoV. The acronym SARS stands for severe acute respiratory syndrome. The global SARS outbreak lasted from late 2002 to mid-2003. During this time, over 8,000 people were sickened and 774 people died. The origin of SARS-CoV is thought to be bats. It’s believed that the virus passed from bats to an intermediate animal host, the civet cat, before jumping to humans.” This sounds quite similar to the bat soup pathogenesis which has been attributed to the Wuhan Coronavirus.

So, SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV are quite similar, and both viruses: 1) are coronaviruses that attack the respiratory system; 2) are thought to have originated in bats; 3) are spread by means of respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes; 4) can lead to serious, even life-threatening, illnesses; 5) affect similar at-risk groups, such as people afflicted by old-age and people stricken by comorbidities that impair the respiratory system.

America Needs Doctors Who Uphold the Hippocratic Oath and Eschew Medical Misinformation

Dr. Lee Merritt has pointed out that the survival rate for the Wuhan Flu “this year is 99.991% (likely to be revised to 99.997% after the recent CDC revelations), and last year’s flu season was 99.992%, and for this, we are making our children afraid and that’s not a good outcome. So, I think it’s time to end this!”

Dr. Merritt, a former naval officer, speaks of having taken only two oaths in her lifetime – one to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the blueprint for American freedom, in which she swore to defend the principles of individual liberty, and another to Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, in which she promised to do no harm to her patients.

Dr. Merritt points out that, in line with her Hippocratic Oath, “I shouldn’t do mischief to my patients, and mischief includes lying to them.” This is why Dr. Merritt even refuses to model wearing a mask. “I’m not wearing a mask and I guess I won’t be shopping around if that’s necessary,” says Merritt, not wanting to give people the wrong idea by acting like masks are protective against viruses when they are not.

More physicians like Dr. Merritt are sorely needed in this time of medical misinformation. It is a shame that many medical doctors either refuse to do the research necessary to discover the truth about the hazards of mask-wearing, or simply choose to convey the dishonest media narrative with regard to mask-wearing out of fear that they might be attacked politically if they were to do otherwise.

Dr. Scott Armstrong of Stanford’s Hoover Institution, one of the courageous doctors who prefers to speak truth to power, has made an important statement, during a speech at Hillsdale College, about the state of science versus politics in American academia today: “I am shocked and dismayed that so many faculty members at these universities are now dangerously intolerant of opinions contrary to their favored narrative. . . . I also fear that the idea of science as a search for truth – a search utilizing the empirical scientific method – has been seriously damaged. Even the world’s leading scientific journals – The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, Science, and Nature – have been contaminated by politics. What is more concerning, many in the public and in the scientific community have become fatigued by the arguments – and fatigue will allow fallacy to triumph over truth.” If doctors are to keep their Hippocratic Oaths to their patients, they need to be champions for science and truth over politics and mendacity.

Physicians should take seriously the words of their Hippocratic Oath to “abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous”; indeed, all medical providers should take great care to do no harm, and one way to accomplish this is to tell the truth about wearing masks.

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Conservative Notions.

