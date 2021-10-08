Hasta la Vista, Baby! Tesla leaves fascist Cali for Texas

















Tesla officially moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas CEO Elon Musk announced at the company’s 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

In April 2020, on a Tesla earnings call, Musk called the fascist government officials fascist over their draconian COVID rules.

California is no longer a free state and it’s not coming back.

In 2020, Musk personally relocated to the Austin area from Los Angeles where he had lived for two decades.

Nonetheless, he isn’t done with California yet. He has a plant in Fremont and Giga Nevada that he plans to expand by 50%.

The meeting took place at the new Tesla plant in Austin which is still under construction.

But, he added, “It’s tough for people to afford houses [in California], and people have to come in from far away…There’s a limit to how big you can scale in the Bay Area.”

THE 2020 FASCISM COMPLAINT

Last year, in an expletive-laden call about earnings, he called the ‘stay-at-home’ orders fascist, which they are.

Musk called shelter-in-place orders “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.”

“This is the time to think about the future, and also to ask, is it right to infringe upon people’s rights as what is happening right now?” Musk said at the time.

“I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry. It’s like somebody should be, if somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great, they should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

At another point on the call, he said, “So the expansion of the shelter in place or as frankly I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, but that’s my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or built this country. What the f—. Excuse me. It’s outrage, it’s an outrage. It will cause great harm not just to Tesla, but to many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm there are many small companies that will not,” he said.

