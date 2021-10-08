Here We Go — a Two Pandemic Warning

















CDC Director Rochelle Walensky mentions some valid points here but there are serious caveats.

She warns that along with COVID, we have to worry about the flu. Since the flu has basically disappeared, we have less immunity, she says. Dr. Walensky believes it disappeared because of lockdowns, social distancing, and masking. Obviously, those reasons apply, but we don’t know if any cases of the flu were classified as COVID.

“This low flu activity was likely due to the widespread implementation of covid-19 preventive measures like masks, physical distancing, and staying home,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in the Thursday briefing announcing flu vaccination efforts.

“Because of so little disease last year, population immunity is likely lower, putting us all at risk of increased disease this year,” she added.

The flu is particularly dangerous for children and flu shots can be given to children as young as six months. They are a good idea.

It’s not at all clear that mask mandates did anything, and they certainly weren’t implemented in many areas where the flu seemed to disappear.

What really concerns us is the fact that Dr. Fauci called for making the flu a more terrifying illness when he spoke at The Milken Institute in 2019.

Fauci said in 2019 that he wants people to see the Flu as “very serious.” People aren’t afraid of Influenza, Fauci lamented. He said it’s “perception that’s a misperception.” He wants to change that. He wants to “change that” in “a disruptive way.”

At the same panel discussion, Bruce Gellin, President Sabin Vaccine Institute, said we need a “martial moment,” and he wants to get all the strands together.

Dr. Fauci has admittedly lied at times because he didn’t feel we could handle the truth — his truth. Because of that, he isn’t trustworthy nor is anyone appointed by this administration. Walensky has lied as well. It makes it hard to follow their advice on anything.

The hysteria, mandates, firing of people, deprivation of rights is out of control. Is Dr. Walensky setting the stage for a double pandemic of sorts? So far, it’s mostly just good advice, but we are deeply concerned about where this might be headed.

