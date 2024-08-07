Hasta La Vista Cori Bush! She Lost Her Primary!

This is a blow to the progressive squad! Hopefully, people will start to see what the squad stands for.

Bush’s loss to St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the 1st Congressional District’s Democratic primary makes her the second member of the group to lose reelection after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) earlier this year.

The racial justice activist’s failure to secure a third House term came after her race received outsized attention for the amount of money poured in. Jewish groups had enough and funded Mr. Bell.

Bush is anti-Semitic and has been accused of “continually fanned the flames with the most outrageous smears of Israel, accusing the Jewish state of ‘ethnic cleansing’ and ‘genocide’ as it has fought to defeat the terrorists.”

The entire Squad is anti-Semitic.

Cori Bush is anti-American and not fond of white people.

On Independence Day, she decided it was a good day to torch the Declaration of Independence.

“The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human.” Cori Bush said.

She demanded $14 trillion in reparations. She claimed we all have a moral and legal obligation to pay reparations.

Cori wants to defund the police so we peasants don’t have protection while she pays for security.

When people of color rioted in Ferguson, she blamed white supremacists.

She will not be missed by anyone.