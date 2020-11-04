Hated candidate wins in Georgia! “Sorry haters”

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene won her race to fill the seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She is among the most hated by the left. She allegedly follows QAnon and she is a strong conservative. We don’t know if she follows QAnon, and if she does, it’s not what the left is portraying it to be.

Washington Times White House Correspondent Paul Bedard tweeted, “Sorry haters, but we can accurately predict one victory: Georgia’s AR-toting CrossFit competitor Marjorie Taylor Green will be in Congress next year…”

