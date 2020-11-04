Good Move! Trump Declares Victory in NC, GA, PA

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday evening, declared victory in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. That was a smart move. He got the jump on the media and Big Tech who are choosing Biden as president and pushing him into the White House.

Why is the media deciding who the President is, especially given their partisanship? Also, Biden is almost at the 270 Electoral votes needed to win. If he declares victory, it will be hard to reverse in the courts. This declaration puts Trump and Biden on a more equal footing. That is one reason the media keeps Biden’s Electoral votes high, higher than they should be.

President Trump also said his campaign would “hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!” Twitter placed a label under Trump’s post that votes may still need to be counted.

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead,” Trump wrote.

A report is going around that 100,000 ballots, all for Joe Biden, suddenly appeared.

Biden’s campaign hasn’t issued a response.

Several organizations, including Decision Desk and CNN, have projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be Michigan’s winner.

If Trump secures the four states, he will win reelection with 281 Electoral College votes. Trump’s campaign earlier in the day also expressed optimism over his chances in Arizona.

About an hour earlier, Biden held a news conference but did not declare victory. However, he asserted: “When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winner.” As usual, he slurred his words. He has some form of dementia and won’t be in the position long. The hard-left Kamala Harris will be ready to take his place.

Since Tuesday evening, ballot-counting efforts in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania have gone slowly, although little has changed over the past several hours. Data shows Trump is still in the lead.

