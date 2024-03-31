He Is Risen!

(Mark 16:8) “And they [the women] went out and fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had seized them, and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.”

“There were eyewitnesses, the first of which were women and, therefore, not treated reliably. The birth of Christ, witnessed by shepherds, and his death were witnessed by women who were not believed by virtue of being women.

“The tomb was empty.

“When the Sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go and anoint him. And very early on the first day of the week, when the sun had risen, they went to the tomb. And they were saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance of the tomb?” And looking up, they saw that the stone had been rolled back—it was very large. And entering the tomb, they saw a young man sitting on the right side, dressed in a white robe, an angel, and they were alarmed.

“And he said to them, “Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; he is not here. See the place where they laid him.

“But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going before you to Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.”

THE SHROUD OF TURIN

Evidence has accumulated suggesting the Shroud of Turin is real. This photo includes an artist’s depiction of how he looked in life.

Top laboratories in Italy, using new techniques, were able to date the shroud back 2,000 years, around the time of Passover.

The Shroud is the most researched single artifact in history.

Some of the Research

Previous research suggested the shroud originated in the 13th century.

Part of the shroud had been damaged in a fire, and new material had been woven in, throwing people off.

Scientists have found pollen that is unique to the area around Jerusalem. Marks on the shroud show torture, the way Romans tortured criminals at the time.

Forensic evidence of the bloodstains matches another shroud that is said to have been wrapped around Jesus’s head after the crucifixion. The blood was AB and matched a cloth called the Sudarium, another historical cloth on display in Spain.

Many researchers now say the shroud is the real face of Jesus Christ.

The evidence now confirms that the image on the 4-meter-long cloth is an “impossible image”—one that can only be explained by some kind of “supernatural event.”

The Shroud’s image has never been replicated by science, and that’s because the evidence suggests it can’t be. It is a high-resolution, photographic-negative, 3-D image caused by a discoloration of a uniform layer of microscopic linen microfibres—something that could only be caused by a finely tuned burst of electromagnetic radiation that came from the body itself.

The authenticity of the Shroud is supported by much more evidence than most people realize. Riddles of the Shroud lists 99 pieces of evidence that support its authenticity.

The Body Disappeared

The perfect wounds and blood deposits on the cloth were not disturbed by the removal of the body. When you dress a wound in a cloth bandage, it sticks hard, and when the bandage is removed, the blood clots break up, and traces of flesh can be found on the cloth.

There is no evidence that the blood deposits on the Shroud have been disturbed. It appears that the body simply ‘dematerialised’ in a way that did not disturb the blood, at the same time leaving behind an image that could not have been created in the Middle Ages, any more than in the first century.

Despite extensive research by scientists, including chemists and physicists, there is no explanation of how the body disappeared.

HE IS RISEN

