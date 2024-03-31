Gov. Hochul Lights Up National Monuments in Trans on Easter

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility. Neither she nor Biden created the day, but they made it into something, and they chose Easter to take from the Christian Holy Day.
One little-known activist in Michigan declared March 31 ‘International Transgender Visibility Day’ in 2009. No one cared, so now that Easter also falls on March 31, Catholics Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul decided to elevate it.
March 31 has been set to celebrate, not God, but rather the visibility of transgenders who have been very, very visible on media, social media, in LGBT month, during the PRIDE parade month, and in all sorts of LGBT events that seem to go on all year.
“Today we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by acknowledging the contributions that members of the transgender community have made in New York State and across the country,” HochuM said in a statement.
“I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: You are always welcome in New York. You are loved.”
HochuM also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit light pink, white, and light blue on Sunday to celebrate Visible Transgenders.
The landmarks to be lit in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility include:
- One World Trade Center
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
READ THE RIDICULOUS PROCLAMATION TO PUSH US FURTHER INTO MARXISM HERE.
Marxists want to destroy religion, especially Christian religion since the country was founded on Judeo-Christian philosophy. They hate America.
NEW: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered that New York landmarks be lit up in transgender flag colors on Easter Sunday.
Hochul issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2024 Transgender Day of Visibility.
