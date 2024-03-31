Gov. Hochul Lights Up National Monuments in Trans on Easter

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility. Neither she nor Biden created the day, but they made it into something, and they chose Easter to take from the Christian Holy Day.

One little-known activist in Michigan declared March 31 ‘International Transgender Visibility Day’ in 2009. No one cared, so now that Easter also falls on March 31, Catholics Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul decided to elevate it.