Stephanie Diller’s Heartbreaking Eulogy

Stephanie Diller, the wife of murdered police officer Jonathan Diller, gave a tearful eulogy during his funeral on Saturday. She sent a powerful message to New York lawmakers who pushed through bail reform that let his killer, Guy Rivera, walk the streets despite 21 previous arrests.

She asked, “How many more police officers and how many more families have to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?”

Stephanie Diller delivered a powerful eulogy today with pride, love, and grace. Elected officials must heed her words demanding action to put law-abiding NYers first and criminals behind bars. Jonathan’s death must not be in vain. pic.twitter.com/Gu7vPtx357 — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) March 30, 2024

More than 10,000 officers went to the funeral in support of the murdered officer at the hands of a career criminal allowed to walk the streets committing crimes over and over.

Jonathan Diller leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and his one-year-old son, Ryan.

WOW — Look at the turnout Of New York police officers for slain NYPD detective Jonathan Diller’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/oTyz2dTUe6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2024

A partial clip of the eulogy:

This is the full eulogy.

Stephanie Diller delivered a moving eulogy today, standing with class and grace. She called on elected officials to begin holding criminals accountable. We will attend many more funeral services for fallen officers if our leaders keep supporting criminals over law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/rcD1jM7ZSW — Alison Esposito (@EspositoforNY) March 30, 2024

READ THE EULOGY HERE.

