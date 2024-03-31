Stephanie Diller’s Heartbreaking Eulogy

By
M DOWLING
-
0
14

Jonathan Diller

Stephanie Diller, the wife of murdered police officer Jonathan Diller, gave a tearful eulogy during his funeral on Saturday. She sent a powerful message to New York lawmakers who pushed through bail reform that let his killer, Guy Rivera, walk the streets despite 21 previous arrests.

She asked, “How many more police officers and how many more families have to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?”

More than 10,000 officers went to the funeral in support of the murdered officer at the hands of a career criminal allowed to walk the streets committing crimes over and over.

Jonathan Diller leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and his one-year-old son, Ryan.

A partial clip of the eulogy:

This is the full eulogy.

READ THE EULOGY HERE.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments