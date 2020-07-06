He “kicked me in the face and said, ‘Black lives matter, #@%’

Five suspects have been charged in a brutal assault caught on video outside a convenience store in Klein, Texas, last month. Two of them are minors.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two 19-year-olds — Eric Bradley and Ezkeyeleon Wilson — as well as for 18-year-old Seth Coles, KTRK-TV reported.

Two other suspects — ages 16 and 14 — are also charged with assault, KTRK said.

The victim in the June 14 attack at a Food Mart was waiting to buy some items when a group tried to cut in line, KTRK-TV reported.

“I looked over and said, ‘There’s a line for a reason,'” the shopper told the station.

Words were exchanged, and he added to KTRK that the group mocked his hair and clothes.

After he paid and left, the group met him in the parking lot and took turns kicking and punching him, the station said.

The victim told KTRK he just took the beating. Video of the attack shows he didn’t fight back or protect himself.

“I don’t know what else I could do,” he added to the station. “The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing goods and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, ‘Black lives matter, [expletive].'”

That won’t win over too many people to the BLM cause, such as it is.

NEW: @HCSOTexas investigators have charged and issued arrest warrants for 3 adults & 2 juveniles for the brutal assault outside a store in Klein a few weeks ago. Eric Bradley (L) Ezkeyeleon Wilson & Seth Coles (R) are being sought. https://t.co/wmyG95oQsl #abc13 pic.twitter.com/thP12L0Bey — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) July 2, 2020