He Tried to Burn Down City Hall Days Before He Set a Young Woman on Fire

Lawrence Reed, who set young Bethany Magee on fire, tried to burn down City Hall three days before. No one got him off the streets.

THE MANY MANY ARRESTS

It was terrible to learn that Lawrence Reed walked free 49 times before he set a young college honors student on fire after he poured gasoline over her head. Bethany Magee tried to escape and ran off, but he caught her.

Then we learned this was his 72nd arrest, not his 49th, and being investigated on other charges. One of the charges was trying to burn down City Hall.

The judge who let the monster go upon his 71st arrest should be impeached.

The monster who burned up a 26-year-old woman, and was arrested 71 times was released by judge Teresa Molina Gonzalez after the prosecutor pleaded to have him incarcerated as a dangerous career criminal. He had beaten a psychiatric social worker unconscious. She is now permanently disabled from the beating.

Authorities at the court, after his latest arrest, before he burned the young woman, were repeatedly alerted that Reed was leaving home despite having an ankle monitor on, and they took no action to bring him in.

Ankle monitors notoriously don’t work.

HE TRIED TO BURN DOWN CITY HALL

Then we learned of new charges. In fact, he tried to burn down City Hall down three days before he set the young woman on fire.

New Charges from Three Days Before He Set the Young Woman on Fire.

Reed tried to set City Hall on fire three days before he set the young train rider on fire.

Lawrence Reed, 50, “maliciously damaged and attempted to damage and destroy” Chicago’s City Hall building on Nov. 14, prosecutors alleged in court records released Thursday.

Thankfully, the fire did not spread beyond the initial flames and did not cause damage, Mayor Brandon Johnson has said.

They didn’t act very quickly, and Reed had three days to run loose.

CHARGES IN MARCH WERE IGNORED

Reed is already facing federal terrorism charges in connection with the November 17 attack that left Bethany MaGee, 26, badly burned on a train at the Clark-Lake station. After those charges were filed, Chicago police approached the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with previously unpursued allegations from a March 27, 2025, incident in which Reed allegedly targeted two Blue Line passengers in the West Loop.

During a detention hearing this week, prosecutors said a woman and Reed were riding in back-to-back seats when Reed stood up and sat on her lap, moving his hips on her body. The woman pushed him off and moved to different seats with a companion while a male passenger who witnessed the encounter checked on the woman to make sure she was OK.

According to prosecutors, Reed then approached the woman again and tried to kiss her. The male passenger stepped between them and pushed Reed away to stop him from touching her.

They didn’t pursue criminal charges.

Reed grabbed the man, threw him to the floor of the train, and caused him to land on his back, prosecutors said. The two continued fighting until someone pressed the emergency button, prompting the train to stop at the Grand station.

Prosecutors said Reed exited the train briefly, returned to retrieve his phone, and then left again. Officers arrived and detained him upstairs at the station, where both victims identified him.

Despite the on-scene identifications, no criminal charges were pursued until after Reed set MaGee on fire last month. Chicago police said the March incident had been under investigation for eight months and that the investigation concluded after the fire attack.

Why would this take eight months? Eight minutes should have been enough.

No matter what he did, the office of Chief Judge Timothy Evans, which was in charge of his program releasing him, did nothing.

Judge Molina Gonzalez released him despite a prosecutor pleading with her to keep him in prison. He had just permanently injured a social worker.

Bethany Magee is still in critical condition, fighting for her life with burns over 60% of her body. She is badly mutilated.

THE POLITICIANS ARE KILLING US

A sleeping homeless woman was burned alive in a New York subway by an illegal alien. A young immigrant from Ukraine, Iryna Zarutska, was murdered on the Charlotte rapid transit by a career criminal, followed by an illegal alien stabbing of a man on the same rail.

There are so many of these, and they all have one thing in common. The perpetrators should never have been free to roam our streets, committing crimes.

However, you should know that the politicians in charge say they have everything under control. In the case of Chicago, Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Johnson they have everything under control and don’t need any help from the federal government. They even sued to get the National Guard out. They keep creating laws to stop ICE from arresting illegal alien criminals.