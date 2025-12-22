Stephen Miller Cuts Throught the Noise on Alien Thievery

President Trump should not have called the Somali people “garbage,” but he could have said that a lot of Somalis are pirates. Stephen Miller honed in on the problem during a segment with Jesse Watters.

“Well, first of all, regarding the situation in Minnesota,” Miller said, “and by the way, not just Minnesota. We have Somali refugees that were dumped here by Democrats in Ohio and Massachusetts.

“Let me just say we should not be shocked when you import a population whose primary occupation is pirate, that they are going to come here and steal everything we have.

“Somalia has this giant coastline, and the only industry they have created after hundreds of years is piracy, stealing what anyone going through, who has actually built something, has made, so yes, the pirates have stolen all of our money. And they have to go home, Jesse.

“That’s the situation we’re in right now.”