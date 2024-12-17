Heading for Bankruptcy, Pope Removes Offensive Swaddling Cloth

Pope Francis politicized Christmas with a nativity scene showing Baby Jesus in a keffiyeh, the symbol of protest for pro-Palestinian mobs. Two Palestinian artists created the scene. It is also well-known that Palestinians continually demand Jesus be recognized as Palestinian and not Jewish, which is an inaccurate historical claim. It is also considered antisemitic. After backlash, the keffiyeh was ditched the next day.

The scarf became infamous with the late terrorist Yasser Arafat. It is synonymous with the headgear worn by Islamic terrorists and antisemitic mobs screaming “from the river to the sea.”

He prayed before it.

Bankruptcy

Since October 2023, the secretariat’s current prefect, Maximino Caballero Ledo, described the Vatican’s financial “crisis.” He said the Holy See had a structural budget deficit of “between 50 and 60 million euros a year.” This is despite years of cost-cutting measures.

It has been attributed to underperforming assets that need to be identified and maximized, large operating losses every year, draining its reserves, the centralized investment process, and opaque portfolio management operations that can lead to irregularities and fraud.

Maximino Caballero Ledo, the current prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, Caballero Ledo, has said that the Vatican’s budget deficit is so large that closing 43 of the 53 entities that belong to the Roman Curia would be required to cover it.

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to cut unnecessary spending and achieve zero-deficit. Cardinal Farrell has been named as the Vatican’s “pension czar.” The pensions are in serious trouble.

Today, The Gateway Pundit pointed to an article at The Daily Express explaining the real problem of collapsing global donations.

In 2023, the Vatican reported an operating deficit of $87 million, an increase of $5.3 million from the previous year. The shortfall stems largely from a dramatic decline in global donations from the Catholic faithful and the broader public.

The Express states that donations are one of three major sources of income for the Vatican. The other two are monies received from tangible assets and museum entry fees.

According to Express UK, the Vatican is now pinning its hopes on the Great Jubilee of 2025, a celebration marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

Traditional Catholics want the secular progressive Pope to return to the fold or retire. That’s the Express’s opinion. It’s the reason they no longer get a penny from me.

Catholics don’t like his reforms.

